Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Vancouver Investment Advisor Kamal Lidder

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 12, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC Staff and Kamal Lidder.

Mr. Lidder admitted he engaged in discretionary trading in several clients' accounts and distributed sales and marketing materials to his clients, which his firm did not approve.

Specifically, Mr. Lidder admitted to the following violations:

(a) Between February 2018 and April 2019, he executed discretionary transactions in clients' accounts, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.4.

(b) Between February 2018 and April 2019, he prepared sales literature that contained performance summaries to inform clients. The sales literature was not approved by the supervisor prior to being sent to clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.7(3).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Lidder agreed to the following penalty:

(a) Payment of fine of $15,000; and

(b) Costs of $2,000

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Lidder, Kamal - Settlement Agreement

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Lidder's conduct in January 2020. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Kamal Lidder is currently in the industry in a registered capacity with the Vancouver branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp.

* * *

