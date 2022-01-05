Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Shayne Ian Frederick Nyquvest

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 16, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Shayne Ian Frederick Nyquvest.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 16, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Shayne Ian Frederick Nyquvest.

Mr. Nyquvest admitted that he engaged in personal financial dealings, facilitated off-book investments without the knowledge or consent of his firm, and engaged in outside business activities, without the knowledge or approval of his firm.

Specifically, Mr. Nyquvest admitted to the following violations:

Between September 2016 and August 2017 , Mr. Nyquvest engaged in personal financial dealings contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43; Between December 2016 and April 2017 , Mr. Nyquvest facilitated off-book investments without the knowledge or consent of his firm, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400; and In or around June 2016 and September 2017 , Mr. Nyquvest engaged in outside business activities without the knowledge or approval of his firm, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Nyquvest agreed to the following penalty:

A fine in the amount of $34,000 ; A suspension from registration in any capacity for six months; Close supervision for 12 months; and Successful rewrite of the Conduct and Practices Handbook examination upon return.

Mr. Nyquvest also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Nyquvest, Shayne - Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Nyquvest's conduct in December 2018. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Mackie Research Capital Corporation (now Research Capital Corporation), an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Nyquvest is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

