Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Montréal Investment Advisor Naghmeh Sabet

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - On January 19, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Naghmeh Sabet.

Mrs. Sabet admitted that she recommended the purchase and holding of securities that were unsuitable for a client, pursuant to this client's investment objectives, and that she engaged in personal financial dealings with a client by accepting the offer of a short-term loan by the client for an imminent real estate transaction.

Specifically, Mrs. Sabet admitted to the following violations:

(a) In March and April 2016, the Respondent recommended the purchase and holding of securities that were unsuitable for a client, pursuant to this client's investment objectives, thus contravening IIROC Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q);

(b) In December 2015, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with a client by accepting the offer of a short-term loan proposed by the client for an imminent real estate transaction, thus contravening IIROC Dealer Member Rule 43.

Mrs. Sabet agreed to the following penalties:

a) An aggregate fine in the amount of $25,000, as follows:

a $10,000 fine for Count 1;

fine for Count 1; a $15,000 fine for Count 2.

b) The obligation to pass the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course exam, within sixty (60) days following acceptance of this Settlement Agreement by the Hearing Panel.

c) Costs in the amount of $2,000 payable to IIROC.

The Settlement Agreement is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/7a39019a-2815-4091-b5e9-13b90167e182_en.pdf

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mrs. Sabet's conduct in August 2017. The alleged contraventions occurred while Mrs. Sabet was a registered representative with the Montréal branch of Scotia Capital Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mrs. Sabet is still employed with Scotia Capital Inc.

