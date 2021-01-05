Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines Vancouver Investment Advisor Glenn Molson

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - On December 17, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC Staff and Glenn Molson.

Mr. Molson admitted he failed to follow his firm's account opening and client verification procedures and thereby failed to follow IIROC's know your client rules.

Specifically, Mr. Molson admitted that Between December 2017 and March 2018, he failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to a client and to the handling of a client's account, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Molson agreed to the following penalty:

(a) Payment of fine of $10,000; and (b) Costs of $1,000.

The Settlement Agreement also took into account that Mr. Molson paid a $5,000 internal fine and was required to rewrite the Conduct and Practices Handbook course, both of which he has completed.

The Settlement Agreement is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/4fdc63c7-2ebd-4d6e-9998-2bc6c1c1b101_en.pdf

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Molson's conduct in April 2018. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of PI Financial Corp., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Molson is still a Registered Representative at the Vancouver branch of PI Financial Corp.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings - including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels - are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

