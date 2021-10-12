EnerSys Joins The CEO Water Mandate: Commits To Adopting And Implementing A Comprehensive Approach To Water Management

READING, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (ENS) - Get EnerSys Report, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today it has joined the CEO Water Mandate, a UN Global Compact initiative in co-secretariat with the Pacific Institute. As part of EnerSys' ongoing commitment to using water and other natural resources efficiently and reducing the impacts of our resource use, these actions strengthen the company's commitment to implement innovative, sustainable water strategies across its facilities around the world.

The CEO Water Mandate is a platform for business leaders and learners to advance water stewardship practice. Companies that endorse the CEO Water Mandate commit to action and continuous improvement across six key elements of water conservation, and to report annually on their progress, which includes direct operations, supply chain, and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement, and transparency.

In implementing water stewardship, endorsing companies also identify and reduce critical water risks to their businesses, seize water-related saving opportunities, and contribute to water security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The CEO Water Mandate is now endorsed by EnerSys and over 200 companies from various industries around the world.

"The vision of EnerSys is Powering the Future - Everywhere for Everyone. This vision includes supporting the conservation of natural resources through both pioneering resource-efficient products as well as implementing improvements throughout our global business operations. Whether it is through innovations like Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery technology that significantly reduces water use from traditional batteries, or the ongoing investment in greater efficiency and water recycling opportunities in our facilities, EnerSys understands the value of water resilience and the importance of partnerships to support our natural resources and the environment," said EnerSys President and CEO David M. Shaffer.

About EnerSysEnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com. About the CEO Water MandateThe CEO Water Mandate is a United Nations Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Endorsers of the Mandate commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their own water risks. Established in 2007 and implemented in partnership with the Pacific Institute, the Mandate was created out of the acknowledgment that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities and ecosystems alike. For more information, follow @H2O_stewards on Twitter and visit our website at ceowatermandate.org.

About the United Nations Global Compact:

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

