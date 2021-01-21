EnergyWare CEO Featured On The Green Insider Podcast

Jake Jacques discussed his two-decade journey and the growing demand for renewable and clean energy

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyWare CEO Jake Jacques was featured on The Green Insider Podcast to discuss his journey from brokering to clean energy, his plans to transition into clean energy, renewable energy, and energy efficiency in 2021.

After more than two decades in brokerage, Jacques and his team at EnergyWare are poised to have a strong 2021 with their sights set on the renewable energy and energy efficiency market.

Jacques discussed on the podcast how his 25 years in the oil and gas industry prepared him for the renewable side of the operations.

Jacques said during the podcast there is a growing demand for renewable energy among the major corporations, municipalities, and utility companies he is doing business with.

"I didn't realize that," he said of the want for renewable energy during the podcast. "Being oil and gas, we're a bunch of dinosaurs when it comes to energy."

"The demand for energy efficiency and renewable energy is larger than ever," Jacques said. "I am excited to see what 2021 has in store for not only EnergyWare but for the industry as a whole. My appearance on The Green Insider Podcast covers a wide array of information, but most importantly, how EnergyWare plans to succeed in 2021."

Jacques recently announced official plans to create "A Better Energy Future," both in the U.S. and across the globe. EnergyWare's CEO seeks to expand the company's solar portfolio by securing new deals in 2021.

For more information on how EnergyWare is utilizing the power of energy efficiency and renewable energy to help companies leverage energy-efficient HVAC systems, lighting, and solar energy, visit http://www.EnergyWareLLC.com.

About EnergyWare

EnergyWare is a national provider of Energy Efficiency technology. EnergyWare eliminates the guess-work of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, manufacturing, and trained energy technology installed all under one umbrella.

