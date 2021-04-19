EnergyWare Announces Official Brand Redesign

Both the brand's logo and website have been revamped to reflect the company's new direction in the energy efficiency space.

SUNRISE, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyWare, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, has announced the official rebranding of its company logo and website. The changes, which were implemented to reflect the company's new direction within the energy efficiency industry, include a sleek new website design with new sections promoting the brand's emergence into the solar, water conservation, and smart HVAC systems sectors, as well as a minimalist pictorial logo mark that captures the new and refreshing experience EnergyWare looks to bring to its customers.

"When I was appointed the CEO of EnergyWare, I came into the role with a natural gas and oil background," said Jake Jacques, CEO of EnergyWare. "I saw the writing on the walls and decided that I didn't want EnergyWare to be a dinosaur in the energy space. I wanted our branding and our team to be actively involved with the natural progression of energy."

This year, EnergyWare announced its expansion of services to include solar, water conservation, and smart HVAC systems, in addition to its pre-existing line of LED lighting solutions. According to Jacques, the company's primary goal is to empower corporations with the tools and knowledge necessary to reduce energy costs while making positive contributions to the environment.

"Our mission simply wasn't to start and end with just LED lighting. We needed to grow to chase our goals, which is why we expanded our product offering and completely redesigned our website and logo," said Jacques.

The company's long-standing tagline, "A Better Energy Future," remains a major component of the brand's messaging. Everyone can play a part in being more energy-efficient, however, it is businesses that are able to carve the way forward. EnergyWare's educational message aims to share how corporate responsibility and small changes towards energy efficiency allow for a better future.

"We are proud of our minimalist approach to the new EnergyWare brand & website. The simplicity will ensure that its recognition will stand successfully against the test of time and the constantly changing landscape of energy technology," said Boaz Santiago, Director of Marketing & Communications at EnergyWare.

To learn more about EnergyWare's rebranding, new product offerings, or educational initiatives, please visit http://www.EnergyWareLLC.com.

About EnergyWareA national provider of Energy Efficiency technology, EnergyWare eliminates the guesswork of Energy Efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

