Energy Transfer's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Now Available

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - Get Energy Transfer, L.P. Report today announced the availability of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights Energy Transfer's 2020 operational results across its business segments and provides comprehensive coverage of its pipeline safety management programs, risk management, and emissions reduction programs. It also covers Energy Transfer's renewable energy initiatives and ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

The report is available at www.energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Its more than 114,000 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined product pipelines and related facilities span 41 states and Canada, and transport nearly 30 percent of the United States' natural gas and oil. Energy Transfer's more than 10,000 employees are committed to staying true to the Partnership's core values of ensuring the safety of its people, the safety of its operations and the safety of the communities in which it operates.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - Get Energy Transfer, L.P. Report owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (SUN) - Get Sunoco LP Report, and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) - Get USA Compression Partners LP Report. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com

