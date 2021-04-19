Energy Transfer Marks 25 Years As The U.S. Midstream Industry Leader

Dallas-based Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), the leading midstream provider in the country, today launched its 25 th anniversary celebration as one of the most diversified publicly traded energy infrastructure Partnerships with more than 90,000 miles of...

Dallas-based Energy Transfer (ET) - Get Report, the leading midstream provider in the country, today launched its 25 th anniversary celebration as one of the most diversified publicly traded energy infrastructure Partnerships with more than 90,000 miles of pipeline traversing 38 states and Canada, international offices in Canada and Beijing, and nearly 10,000 employees.

On April 17, 1996, Kelcy Warren and Ray Davis set out to build the premier midstream infrastructure company from the ground up. What started as a small intrastate pipeline company with 200 miles of natural gas pipeline in east Texas and 20 employees is now ranked 59 on the Fortune 500 list of America's largest companies. The combined strength, vision and grit of Warren and Davis quickly catapulted Energy Transfer from a maverick upstart to the industry's leading midstream company through the combination of strategic acquisitions and significant organic growth projects. Davis now sits on Energy Transfer's Board of Directors having retired as co-CEO in 2007.

Over the past decade, Energy Transfer has transformed itself from a natural gas-focused company to an international powerhouse that exports, transports, processes, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, refined products and liquefied natural gas, through a series of strategic acquisitions including Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy, Southern Union Company and Sunoco Logistics. It has also achieved several business milestones including the construction of the first 42-inch natural gas pipeline in Texas and the largest dual-pipeline project in the country.

"To look back 25 years to the time when Ray and I bought our first assets as Energy Transfer to where we are today is truly remarkable," said Warren, now Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer. "It has been quite a ride. Our journey has not always been easy, but we have built a company that has the best pipeline assets in the industry. I am not only proud of what we have accomplished, but I am excited about where we are going. We have a terrific leadership team in place and amazing employees who I am honored to work alongside."

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - Get Report owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, NGL and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (SUN) - Get Report, and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) - Get Report. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

