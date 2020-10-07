Energy Toolbase Integrates Its Controls Software With BYD's Energy Storage Solution

STUART, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase has integrated its energy storage controls software with BYD (Build Your Dreams), a global leader in battery and energy storage technology. As part of the integration Energy Toolbase will add BYD to its sales and modeling platform, enabling renewable energy developers to seamlessly analyze and propose the economics of BYD energy storage projects, either standalone or paired with solar photovoltaic systems.

BYD's integrated all-in-one energy storage solutions feature Lithium-ion Iron-Phosphate battery technology, paired with a bidirectional power conversion system (PCS), packaged into a modular system design for easy transportation, installation, and maintenance. The BYD products that Energy Toolbase is integrating its control software with, include BYD's CHESS and BHIVE product lineup, which come in both 2 and 4-hour configurations.

Energy Toolbase's controls software utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning to optimize battery dispatch for maximum savings. It offers a range of different operating modes for both Behind-the-Meter and Front-of-the-Meter storage applications.

"We're honored for the opportunity to integrate our controls software with BYD, an established global leader in battery and storage technology," said Scott D'Ambrosio, VP of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "We're confident that we'll be deploying many storage projects into the field over the coming years together."

Energy Toolbase's cohesive product offering was designed for developers to take a project from conception, into operation, and through end of life. The sales and modeling platform integration gives users the ability to run energy storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis that are illustrative of how the BYD energy storage system, controlled by the Energy Toolbase controller, would operate in the field.

"This integration gives storage developers a fully-integrated, off-the-shelf hardware and software product solution," said Michael Liu, Director of Energy Storage for BYD. "Our goal is to make the development and deployment process more efficient and maximize value capture for storage projects in their respective market."

Energy Toolbase and BYD will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, November 4 at 2pm EST/ 2pm PST to overview the functionality of their newly launched integration. Click here to register.

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: https://www.energytoolbase.com.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com.

ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world's leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems - like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com .

