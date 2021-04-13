Energy Storage Market For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) To Grow By USD 1.68 Billion During 2021-2025| 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Energy Storage Market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Participants:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.Ballard Power Systems Inc. operates business through the Fuel cell products and services segment. The company offers 600 Watt and 1,200 W hydrogen fuel cells, control electronics, heat exchangers, and integrated battery power hybridization for commercial UAVs. The offerings are available in both hybridized (battery and charger included) and non-hybridized systems.

Denchi Power Ltd.Denchi Power Ltd. offers batteries and chargers to various military applications such as military radios, vision systems, manned military vehicles, unmanned aeronautical vehicles, unmanned underwater vehicles, and unmanned ground vehicles.

Doosan Corp.Doosan Corp. operates business through various segments such as Electro Materials BG, Mottrol BG, Doosan Digital Innovation BG, DHC, DI, DEC, DE, and other segments. The company offers fuel cell powerpack for drones which provide more than two hours of flight time.

Energy Storage Market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) 2021-2025: Segmentation

Energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is segmented as below:

Product

Battery



Fuel Cell

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is driven by augmented application profile of UAVs. In addition, integrating AI with autonomous drones is expected to trigger the energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

