Energy Inspectors Corporation Sweeps Three 2020 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency National Awards

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 5 th time, Energy Inspectors Corporation has won all 3 major US Environmental Protection Agency Awards addressing environmental sustainability, for its work in energy efficiency, water management and conservation, and promoting indoor air quality in Construction with national home builder clients.

A leading company in the field of environmental sustainability in Construction, Energy Inspectors Corporation is a National Energy Star® Partner of the Year, a National WaterSense® Provider of the Year, and a National Indoor airPLUS® Leader of the Year, all in 2020. All together Energy Inspectors Corporation has been awarded 27 EPA Awards in 14 years, including:

14 Energy Star Partner of the Year Awards6 WaterSense Provider Partner of the Year Awards7 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year Awards

"The 20,000 Energy Star Homes we certified in 2019 were equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 28,000 Metric Tons. In terms everyone can understand, that's equal to growing over 475,000 new trees for 10 years or taking over 6,000 cars off the road annually," said Greg Cobb Energy Inspectors Corporation President.

"We are very grateful for the confidence shown in us by our environmentally conscious builder family of clients, without whom our work would not be possible, and our team looks ahead to continuing its relationship and work with the forward-looking people in the ENERY STAR program, the WaterSense program and Indoor airPLUS program at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," added Galo LeBron Energy Inspectors Corporation CEO.

About Energy Inspectors Corporation Energy Inspectors Corporation has been a pioneer in Residential Energy Efficiency, Sustainability and Green Building since 1997. The company is one of the leading residential and commercial sustainability rating companies in America involved in all aspects of residential and commercial energy efficiency, water efficiency and indoor air quality, and a leader in Construction Quality Assurance, certifying tens of thousands of homes annually as energy efficient and sustainable. Energy Inspectors operates throughout the western United States, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit https://www.eicompanies.com

About ENERGY STAR®ENERGY STAR was introduced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1992 as a voluntary market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through increased energy efficiency. Today, ENERGY STAR offers businesses and consumers energy-efficient solutions to save energy, money and help protect the environment for future generations. For more information about ENERGY STAR, visit https://www.energystar.gov

About WaterSense®WaterSense is a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sponsored voluntary water savings program introduced by the EPA in 2006 to help new home builders make their homes more water efficient, reducing water consumption, energy consumption, and water bills for new homeowners. For more information about WaterSense, visit https://www.epa.gov/watersense

About Indoor airPLUS®Indoor airPLUS is a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sponsored voluntary partnership and labeling program that helps new home builders improve the quality of indoor air by requiring construction practices and product specifications that minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and contaminants.

The Indoor airPLUS Leader Award was created in 2010 to recognize Indoor airPLUS Program partners who build and verify homes that feature improved indoor air quality with the Indoor airPLUS label. This annual award acknowledges market leading builders and raters that promote the benefits of enhanced indoor air quality protections and educate consumers on the value of safer, healthier, and more comfortable homes with the Indoor airPLUS label. For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/indoorairplus

Media Contact: Contact: Lisa Lau, 760-593-8998, llau@eicompanies.com

