Energy Industry Veteran Yvonne A. McIntyre Appointed To Lead Federal Affairs For PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get PG&E Corporation Report today announced the appointment of energy industry veteran Yvonne A. McIntyre as Vice President, Federal Affairs, effective January 3, 2022.

Ms. McIntyre will be responsible for representing the interests of PG&E's customers before the federal government and policy groups, and for developing and implementing all aspects of PG&E's federal engagement. She will be based in Washington, D.C., and will report to Carla J. Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, for PG&E Corporation.

Ms. McIntyre has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, having started her career as an electrical engineer, then transitioning to government affairs. She joins PG&E from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), where she served as Director of Federal Electricity and Utility Policy.

She has extensive experience on issues relating to national energy policy, electricity markets, natural gas, climate change, the Clean Air Act, renewable energy technologies, and tax incentives.

"It's an honor to welcome Yvonne to the PG&E team. With an unparalleled understanding of the national energy policy landscape and decades of experience advocating for clean energy policies, there's no one better suited to represent the interests of PG&E's customers before the federal government," Peterman said.

At NRDC, Ms. McIntyre was instrumental in the development of the nonprofit's federal power sector climate change, clean air and clean energy policies and advocacy for these policies with the U.S. Congress, the White House, and various federal agencies. Prior to her position at NRDC, Ms. McIntyre was Vice President of Federal Affairs for Calpine Corporation. She also served in government affairs roles at Mirant Corporation, Kansas City Power & Light Company, and the Detroit Edison Company.

"I am excited to be joining PG&E at this historic time as the company builds a safer, cleaner energy future for the millions of customers it serves while making sure that energy is reliable and affordable," said Ms. McIntyre. "My experience at NRDC and energy companies across the country will be valuable in helping the PG&E team deliver results for Californians."

Ms. McIntyre holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, and a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in international business from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

