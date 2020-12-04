Energy Focus To Present At Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1 p.

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) - Get Report, a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1 p.m. EST. James Tu, Chairman & CEO of Energy Focus, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here for the event: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Energy Focus's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/EFOI

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UV-C Disinfection technologies and products, announced in October 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus' customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than 5,000,000 gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro, Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.comand mysequire.com.

