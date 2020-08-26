Energous To Present At LD 500 Virtual Conference

Energous Corporation (WATT) - Get Report, the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced it will present at the LD 500 investor conference on September 2, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am Pacific Time and will be webcast live and available on Energous' investor relations website at https://ir.energous.com. The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - wireless charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 225 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

