Energous Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree In Two Categories For Groundbreaking At-a-Distance RF Wireless Charging

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that its WattUp PowerBridge wireless charging technology has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for two categories: Embedded Technology as well as Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event taking place Jan. 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

"These honors from CES, an organization whose 50-year legacy includes debuting some of the world's most transformative technologies, highlight the progress Energous and our WattUp wireless charging technology have made over the years," said Cesar Johnston, acting CEO of Energous. "As more connected devices get deployed, manufacturers are designing them with new power-hungry features that, for battery-based IoT devices, either increase their size or require frequent manual battery replacement. Energous' WattUp technology frees them from these decisions via fast, scalable and flexible wireless charging technology that supports the increasing levels of power required by today's devices and tomorrow's innovations. On behalf of Energous, I want to thank the CES Innovation Awards judges for this honor and look forward to showcasing our wireless charging technology live at CES 2022 on the show floor."

WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous send power to and can act as a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), trackers, IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. The WattUp wireless power network provides consistent levels of power for IoT devices, while eliminating the costly need to manage and change out batteries or rely on restrictive wires and cables. This innovation ushers in a new reality of mobile, waterproof, smaller, maintenance-free and easier-to-implement devices.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees, including Energous, will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Energous will have a booth presence (#51965 Venetian Expo Hall) on the CES 2022 show floor, where it will be showcasing its wireless charging 2.0 technology in addition to its WattUp-powered products from key partners. To visit Energous at its booth and to see this award-winning WattUp technology in action, contact your Energous representative or CES2022@energous.com to reserve an appointment.

About Energous CorporationEnergous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, our technology and statements with respect to Energous' expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005329/en/