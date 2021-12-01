Energous' Latest FCC Certification Nearly Doubles The Power That Can Now Be Transmitted Wirelessly

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its new 10W WattUp PowerHub has received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Part 18 grant of equipment authorization for 10W of conducted wireless power transfer. This approval allows for higher power transmission, safely delivering higher charge levels to wirelessly powered devices. The FCC certification follows the recent regulatory approval received by Energous in Europe and nearly doubles the amount of power that can be transmitted wirelessly in the US.

"2021 has proven to be a breakthrough year for distance wireless charging, and the team at Energous is extremely proud to be leading the way," said Cesar Johnston, acting CEO of Energous. "As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, artificial intelligence and other edge processing are pushing the power requirements of connected devices to higher levels. With solutions from 1W to 5.5W and now 10W, Energous' world-leading wireless power technology portfolio allows us to provide a complete platform solution for wireless power networks where traditional wired or battery power is not an option. This is a significant accomplishment, as it opens potential new opportunities for the wireless charging of billions of IoT devices across emerging consumer, retail and industrial markets."

The number of IoT devices in the world is projected to nearly triple in the next decade, with analyst firm Statista forecasting the category to grow from approximately 9 billion this year to well over 25 billion by 2030. Additionally, analyst firm IDC predicts that, by 2025, IoT devices will deliver 6x the amount of data they did in 2019, from about 14 zettabytes to nearly 80 zettabytes. This data will range from small bursts reporting device health or status to large unstructured data files from devices like video surveillance cameras. Powering this growing ecosystem presents a challenge for manufacturers of IoT devices, which increasingly require more power due to edge and other processing demands. Additionally, the often-remote location of these devices makes traditional power sources such as direct wired connection or batteries either impossible or impractical. Energous' WattUp wireless power network technology is a highly scalable solution that can support a variety of devices at various power levels.

FCC approval for Energous' 10W WattUp PowerHub Transmitter follows recent regulatory approvals for the company's technology, including approval in Europe and by the FCC for its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter for wireless power transfer at any distance as well as European regulatory approval for the 5.5W WattUp PowerHub. Together these global approvals expand the ecosystem reach for Energous' wireless charging technology, which provides a robust and scalable wireless power network for a wide array of devices, from asset tracking tags to electronic shelf labels to industrial IoT sensors.

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous' WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios for industrial, retail and healthcare applications with 1W, 5.5W and 10W power levels. WattUp is the only RF-based wireless charging solution with regulatory approvals in over 100 countries and has wireless charging solutions for both near field as well as far field charging.

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.5. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, our technology or statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, statements with respect to the potential total addressable market for our technologies and future products and statements with respect to its expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

