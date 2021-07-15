Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Energous Corporation (WATT) - Get Report, the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 29, at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 0265104 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through August 12, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, using conference ID 10158782.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (WATT) - Get Report is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, and automotive applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 240 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

