Energous And Xentris Wireless Establish Strategic Partnership

Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) - the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology - announced a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless - a leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing premium mobile accessories and charging solutions - to develop ruggedized products for demanding military applications using Energous' radio frequency (RF) based charging technology.

"Xentris Wireless and Energous are working together to deliver world-class wireless charging solutions for the North American military market," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "Not only does WattUp offer complete freedom of alignment, but users also have the ability to monitor battery levels through software control, which is a major advantage in an industry where long-term storage is a factor and reliability is absolutely critical. This partnership with Xentris Wireless and the resulting engagements with the U.S. military represent a further expansion of our addressable markets with our RF-charging technology."

Xentris Wireless has expanded its product portfolio to include rugged, fast-charging wireless and wired charging technologies. With the recent launch of its EXO Charge military product line and investment in its development center, Xentris Wireless will supply the U.S. Army a variety of reliable, mission-ready charging solutions. Together, Xentris Wireless and Energous will collaborate on next-generation offerings that leverage Energous' WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology and Xentris Wireless's knowledge of soldier power.

"We look forward to expanding our military-specific offerings further through this collaboration with Energous," said David Bailey, president and CEO of Xentris Wireless. "By incorporating Energous' WattUp technology into our products, we will increase the number of solutions that can be customized to address the specific needs of the warfighter." Mike Stein, Xentris Wireless's senior director of military and government services added, "By enabling a soldier who is within range of a transmitter to automatically find a wireless charging source increases lethality and reduces the logistics tail. RF charging is a game changer for the warfighter in a multi-domain battle."

This collaboration was initiated to develop new solutions that meet the power needs of today's Army and its cutting-edge portable devices. While a force multiplier on the battlefield, the power needed for these electronic devices has resulted in higher capacity batteries. Energous' RF-charging technology provides the Army a better solution for maintaining batteries and new opportunities for the soldier to charge their batteries on-the-go.

Energous' WattUp wireless charging technology is based on radio frequency (RF) which provides a number of benefits for wireless charging including the ability to be designed into small form factor products and devices without flat surfaces.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - wireless charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 225 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About Xentris Wireless:

Xentris Wireless is a leader in designing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality, innovative wireless accessories supplying a full line of products to a wide range of customers and top wireless companies - including the largest wireless carriers, retailers and dealer agents. With more than 30 years of experience, Xentris Wireless continues to provide exceptional product, sales, logistics and marketing solutions to the ever-changing wireless industry with proven success and continued commitment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005143/en/