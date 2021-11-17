Energous 1-Watt WattUp PowerBridge Transmitter Approved For Unlimited Distance Wireless Charging In Europe

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge has completed regulatory review with an internationally accredited European Notified Body. The results of this review verify that the Energous 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter complies with European technical requirements for radio equipment. The approval in Europe follows the recent FCC approval for the 1W WattUp PowerBridge and opens new market opportunities for unlimited distance WattUp wireless power networks.

"Energous continues to offer the widest array of industry-leading wireless power transfer technologies in the market today," said Cesar Johnston, acting CEO of Energous. "This latest regulatory approval is a testament of Energous' leadership in the industry. We are excited to work with our partners in Europe as they develop new WattUp-enabled devices."

Energous has recently received two major regulatory approvals — including FCC approval of its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter for wireless power transfer at any distance as well as European regulatory approval for WattUp PowerHub — which expand the ecosystem reach, including customers, OEM partners and standards organizations - for its wireless charging technology. Energous' rapidly expanding ecosystem of wireless charging solutions can now leverage the WattUp platform, which provides a strong wireless power network for a wide array of devices, from asset tracking tags to electronic shelf labels to industrial IoT sensors.

"This approval for WattUp over-the-air charging at any distance in Europe enhances our ongoing partnership with Energous and our ability to bring OTA wireless power solutions to customers in Europe," said Markus Schriebl, chief executive officer, TAGnology. "This opens up additional opportunities for Energous' WattUp wireless power networks in Europe and allows us together to offer manufacturers in the region more approved WattUp-enabled wireless power options for a wide range of applications."

"This major regulatory approval for Energous' breakthrough technology opens many additional opportunities in Europe and around the world, including batteryless IoT devices and wearables," said Sanjay Gupta, president of AirFuel Alliance. "AirFuel members continue to work closely with regulators to open up compliant pathways for wireless power to be transmitted over-the-air, benefiting manufacturers, consumers, and the environment alike."

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous' WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios from near field to far field over the air, at a wide range of distances. WattUp is suitable for a broad range of applications ranging from small form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals. WattUp is the only RF-based wireless charging solution with regulatory approvals in over 100 countries and has solutions for both near field as well as far field charging.

For more information on Energous WattUp or to request a developer kit, please visit energous.com.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about Energous' financial results, the future of the global wireless charging industry, our technology or statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, and statements with respect to its expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005569/en/