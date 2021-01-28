Energage Names DGDG A Winner Of The 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG.com) has announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Every year we strive to continue to get better at DGDG and winning this award helps continue to tell the story about our culture and the happiness of our team," said DGDG CEO, Shaun Del Grande. "Because this ranking is earned by employee feedback, it solidifies what we are doing every day to provide all 850 DGDG team members with purpose-driven work and opportunities to grow."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT DGDG

The Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's team of over 800 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

A key factor to our success is our unique culture and our never-ending desire to get better. Our culture is based on the DGDG Core Values of Integrity, Caring, Performance and Efficiency.

Whether it's through our exclusive No Brainer Pricing® or No Brainer Deals®, making guests happy is our top priority. Project 100 is our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests. We focus on providing 100% customer satisfaction to 100% of our customers 100% of the time.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

