EnerCom And Colorado School Of Mines Launch A Standalone Energy Tech Investor Conference, The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 10 - 11, 2021

DENVER, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally recognized management consultancy, and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering, announced today that it will host the first annual The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom Wednesday, February 10 th - Thursday, February 11 th 2021. Due to the pandemic, the conference will be hosted virtually on EnerCom's proprietary energy news platform, Oil & Gas 360®, targeting more than 25,000 energy professionals and investors.

Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom, commented, "EnerCom has built a reputation over the past 25 years for hosting industry leading investor events that constructively bring capital markets and good investment ideas together. This year, at both our 2020 EnerCom Dallas and The Oil & Gas Conference® events, we highlighted sessions for energy related technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures to present their business to a captive audience of institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity, family office, high net worth investors and commercial energy bankers. In 2021, based on the tremendous success of these sessions, we have teamed up with the renowned Colorado School of Mines to launch a standalone event dedicated to highlighting leading energy technology companies while facilitating introductions to capital markets."

Summit Format: The event will provide invited presenters a venue to give a ten-minute live webcast presentation and post-presentation Q&A; and the ability to schedule virtual one-on-one meetings. The conference presentations and post-presentation Q&A will be hosted on EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360 news website at www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit.

Attendee Registration Cost:There is no cost to attend the live presentation and post-presentation Q&A sessions. Replays of the event will be available to subscribers of EnerCom's Oil & Gas 360 news website at www.oilandgas360.com.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange virtual one-on-one meetings with the attending investors. Advanced registration for qualified investors is required to request meetings. Investment professionals can register for the event through the conference website at www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is currently accepting requests to present during The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom. Space is limited. The deadline for all presenter submissions is Thursday, January 7 th, 2021. The fee for presenting is $1,500 and $1,200 for Colorado School of Mines alumni companies. Awards will be given to top presenters, including a presentation opportunity at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, August 15 th -18 th 2021. Please contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Werner G. Kuhr, Ph.D. at wkuhr@mines.edu or 303-241-5209 with any questions and for conference participation details.

Sponsorship Opportunities:Please contact Aaron Vandeford at avandeford@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Emily Kelton at ekelton@mines.edu or 303.273.3148.

About EnerCom, Inc.

EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.

About Colorado School of Mines.

Colorado School of Mines is a public university focused on science and engineering, dedicated to educating and inspiring students, advancing knowledge, and innovating to address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications, at 303-273-3361 or erusch@mines.edu.

