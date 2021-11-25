Endoscopy Devices Markets - Global Forecast To 2028: Robot-Assisted Endoscopes, And Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Endoscopes Segment Is Expected To Be The Fastest Emerging Segment

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The endoscopy devices global market is expected to reach $39,475.6 million by 2028 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Due to persistently escalating prevalence, and incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, and the need for early diagnostic, and therapeutic interventions, increasing inclination of patients towards the minimally invasive therapeutic procedures, gradual transition of endoscopy devices market towards single-use endoscopes, the emergence of technologically advanced endoscopy products, the trend of acquisitions, and collaborations in the endoscopy device industry, and the increasing awareness, and adoption of the highly beneficial endoscopic procedures across the emerging nations.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive or non-invasive medical procedure that utilizes specialized devices like endoscopes for the detailed inspection or assessment, and manipulation or treatment of diseased organs or tissues by visualizing the internal organ or area of interest.

The constantly advancing various emergency or elective endoscopy procedures are being used for the timely diagnosis, and minimally-traumatic treatment of various chronic ailments like cancer, arthritis, joint injuries, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), chronic pancreatitis, obesity, Barrett's esophagus, and others.

Robot-Assisted Endoscopes, and artificial intelligence (AI) powered endoscopes segment is expected to be the fastest emerging segment growing with a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the emergence of several Robot Assisted Endoscopes, and AI guided endoscopy systems in the market, and the promising potential of robot-assisted endoscopes, and AI-enhanced endoscopy systems to mitigate the labor intensity of endoscopic procedures, and increase the precision, and safety of endoscopic procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Segmentation3.3 Factors Influencing Market3.3.1 Drivers, and Opportunities3.3.1.1 Persistently Escalating Incidence, and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, and the Need for Early Diagnosis, and Treatment3.3.1.2 Increasing Inclination Towards Minimally Invasive Therapeutic Procedures3.3.1.3 the Gradual Endoscopy Market Conversion from Reusable to Single-Use Endoscopes3.3.1.4 the Emergence of Technologically Advanced Endoscopy Products3.3.1.5 Persistently Elevating Geriatric Population with Chronic Diseases3.3.1.6 Acquisitions and Collaborations to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish3.3.1.7 Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations3.3.2 Restraints, and Threats3.3.2.1 High Cost of the Endoscopy Devices, and Procedures3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled, and Trained Professionals3.3.2.3 Increasing Concerns About the Adverse Effects Associated with Endoscopic Procedures3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding the Endoscopy Device Manufacturers3.3.2.5 the Threat of Non-Invasive Diagnostic, and Therapeutic Technologies3.3.2.6 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for the Endoscopy Procedures3.4 Regulatory Affairs3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices3.4.1.3 Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices3.4.2 the U.S.3.4.3 Canada3.4.4 Europe3.4.5 Japan3.4.6 China3.4.7 India3.5 Reimbursement Scenario3.5.1 Reimbursement Table3.6 Technological Advancements3.6.1 Therapeutic Capsule Endoscopes with Active Locomotion3.6.2 Molecular Endoscopic Imaging (Mei)3.6.3 Variable Stiffness Endoscopes, and Shape Locking Devices or Overtubes3.6.4 Miniaturized Endoscopes3.6.5 3D Endoscopes3.6.6 Notes, and Less3.6.7 Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Techniques3.7 Clinical Trials3.8 Endoscopes - Fda, and Ce Regulatory Approval Analysis3.9 Patent Analysis3.10 Single-Use Endoscopes Market3.11 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors ( Aer) Market3.12 Refurbished Endoscopy Devices Market3.13 Porter's Five Force Analysis3.14 Supply Chain Analysis3.15 Average Selling Price (ASP) of Select Endoscopy Devices3.16 Impact of COVID-19 on Endoscopy Devices Industry3.17 Market Share Analysis3.18 Endoscopy Devices Company Comparison Table by Revenue, Product, Product Type, and Application

4 Endoscopy Devices Global Market, by Applications4.1 Introduction4.2 Arthroscopy4.3 Pulmonary Endoscopy4.4 Ent Endoscopy4.5 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy4.6 Gynecology/Obstetrics4.7 Neuroendoscopy4.8 Urological Endoscopy4.9 Laparoscopy

5 Endoscopy Devices Global Market, by Products5.1 Introduction5.2 Endoscopes5.3 Endoscopic Instruments5.4 Endoscopic Accessories

6 Endoscopy Devices Global Market, by End-Users6.1 Introduction6.2 Hospitals6.3 Endoscopy Ambulatory Surgery Centers or Ambulatory Endoscopy Centers6.4 Endoscopy Diagnostic Centers6.5 Other End-Users (Office Based Endoscopy (Obe) Suites, and Academic, and Research Institutes)

7 Global Endoscopy Procedural Volume7.1 Endoscopy - Number of Procedures by Region

8 Regional Market Analysis8.1 Introduction

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Product Approval9.3 Product Launch9.4 Acquisitions9.5 Collaborations9.6 Other Developments

10 Major Player Profiles10.1 Overview10.2 Financials10.3 Product Portfolio10.4 Key Developments10.5 Business Strategy10.6 SWOT Analysis

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

& Co. Kg Medtronic, plc.

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

