Endoscope Reprocessing Market By Product, End-user And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, AER (Portable, Standalone), Endoscope Tracking Solutions, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems), End User (Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscope reprocessing market is projected to USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven owing to increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase of endoscopic procedures, and increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare facilities. Also, the growing medical devices industry in emerging economies is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High-level disinfectants and test strips are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021.

Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2020, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centres.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end-user in 2021.

Based on end-users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2020, the hospitals' segment accounted for the largest share owing to the increasing government & private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.

North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021.

Based on region, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, favourable reimbursement scenarios, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Endoscope Reprocessing Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Endoscope Reprocessing Market Share, by Product (2020)4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Endoscope Reprocessing Market

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Preference for Endoscopic Procedures5.2.1.2 High Risk of Endoscope-Associated Infections5.2.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase of Endoscopic Procedures5.2.1.4 Increasing Emphasis on Improving Reprocessing Guidelines by Healthcare Authorities5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments5.2.2.2 Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants5.2.2.3 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures and Limited Reimbursements in Developing Countries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Devices Industry in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Preference for Single-Use Endoscopes5.2.4.2 Shortage of Trained Professionals5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness Associated with Reprocessing Methods5.3 Supply Chain Analysis5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Regulatory Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Analysis5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis for the Endoscope Reprocessing Market5.9 Technology Analysis5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Trade Analysis5.12 Pricing Analysis5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses5.14 Ranges/ Scenarios

6 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips6.2.1 The Outbreak of Cre is Expected to Drive the Demand for High-Level Disinfectants6.3 Detergents & Wipes6.3.1 Increasing Emphasis on Pre-Cleaning Methods to Propel the Growth of this Segment6.4 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (Aers)6.4.1 Increasing Efficiency of Aers Over Manual Cleaning Leads to the Growth of this Segment6.4.2 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Portability6.4.2.1 Introduction6.4.2.2 Standalone Aer6.4.2.3 Portable Automated Endoscope Reprocessors6.4.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, by Type6.4.3.1 Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors6.4.3.2 Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors6.5 Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems6.5.1 Stringent Guidelines for Storage and Transportation of Reprocessed Endoscopes to Propel Growth of this Segment6.6 Endoscope Tracking Systems6.6.1 Rising Focus Towards Effective Reprocessing to Drive the Growth of this Segment6.7 Other Products

7 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals7.2.1 Large Patient Volume in Hospitals to Lead to the Increasing Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Products7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ascs and Clinics to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment7.4 Other End-users

8 Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win9.3 Revenue Analysis9.4 Market Share Analysis9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)9.5.1 Stars9.5.2 Emerging Leaders9.5.3 Pervasive Players9.5.4 Participants9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups and Smes)9.6.1 Progressive Companies9.6.2 Starting Blocks9.6.3 Responsive Companies9.6.4 Dynamic Companies9.7 Company Footprint9.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends9.8.1 Deals9.8.2 Product Launches & Approvals9.8.3 Expansions

10 Company Profiles10.1 Key Players10.1.1 Cantel Medical10.1.2 Advanced Sterilization Products10.1.3 Olympus Corporation10.1.4 Ecolab10.1.5 Steris10.1.6 Getinge Ab10.1.7 Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya)10.1.8 Conmed Corporation10.1.9 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company) 10.1.10 Endo-Technik W. Griesat GmbH 10.1.11 Custom Ultrasonics 10.1.12 Steelco S.P.A 10.1.13 Bes Healthcare (A Division of Bes Rehab Ltd) 10.1.14 Arc Healthcare Solutions 10.1.15 Metrex Research, LLC10.2 Other Players10.2.1 Richard Wolf GmbH10.2.2 Medalkan10.2.3 Micro-Scientific, LLC10.2.4 Borer Chemie Ag10.2.5 Tuttnauer10.2.6 ATMS10.2.7 Summit Imaging, Inc.10.2.8 Medonica Co. Ltd10.2.9 Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd 10.2.10 Medical Devices Group Srl

11 Appendix

