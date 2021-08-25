Endodontic Files Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Market Witnesses Emergence Of Brasseler USA And COLTENE Holding AG As Key Market Contributors

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The endodontic files market is set to grow by $ 39.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The endodontic files market is set to grow by $ 39.93 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.30% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, J. Morita Corp., Mani Inc., ReDent Nova GmbH and Co. Kg., and Ultradent Products Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The factors like the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries, and the increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Endodontic Files Market is segmented as below:

Product

Stainless Steel Endodontic File



Nickel-titanium Endodontic File

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the endodontic files market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Endodontic Files Market size

Endodontic Files Market trends

Endodontic Files Market industry analysis

Market trend such as increasing dental conditions in the aging population is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with dental procedures may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the endodontic files market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Endodontic Files Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist endodontic files market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the endodontic files market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the endodontic files market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of endodontic files market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

