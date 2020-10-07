Endo To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its third-quarter 2020 financial results on November 5, 2020 after the market closes and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast...

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (ENDP) - Get Report will announce its third-quarter 2020 financial results on November 5, 2020 after the market closes and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 6, 2020 at 7:30am EST.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./ Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 4073637. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from November 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on November 13, 2020 by dialing U.S./ Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 4073637.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

