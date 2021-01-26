Endo To Announce Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021 after the market closes and members of its senior management team will host a conference...

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (ENDP) - Get Report will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021 after the market closes and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on February 26, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./ Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8387347. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from February 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on March 5, 2021 by dialing U.S./ Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8387347.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plcEndo (ENDP) - Get Report is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies.

