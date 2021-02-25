Endexx Corporation Announces Participation In The Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

Cave Creek, AZ, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK:EDXC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021 at 1:50 pm EST/11:50 am MST.

Cave Creek, AZ, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK:EDXC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021 at 1:50 pm EST/11:50 am MST. We invite our shareholders to sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Endexx Corporation Todd Davis 4805956900 endexx@endexx.com www.endexx.com