Endeavor To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) - Get Report, a global entertainment, sports and content company, will release its first quarter 2021 results after market hours on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, followed by an audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update.

The webcast can be accessed at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3185246/839679E61F8FFE174B65224AF495459A

The company's earnings release and a recording of the webcast will also be accessible via Endeavor's IR site - investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world's most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

