Endeavor Business Media Launches New Corporate Website

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the re-launch of its corporate website, providing an enhanced user-friendly experience in design, navigation and access to its wide range of resources, products, marketing...

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the re-launch of its corporate website, providing an enhanced user-friendly experience in design, navigation and access to its wide range of resources, products, marketing solutions, research and events.

With usability at the forefront of the redesign, the new website showcases Endeavor's unique story of growth through strategic acquisitions while providing clear paths to the 120+ brand and event sites across multiple vertical markets. The site was a culmination of expertise and skills from more than 50 Endeavor team members, resulting in a reimagined corporate identity that defines the founding vision of the company and its goals for continued expansion.

"Our new website reflects our core values of accountability, continuous improvement, passion about value creation and teamwork that drive our mission of being a world-class B2B media company for the 9 million audience members we serve," said Chris Ferrell, President and CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "We are excited to unveil this comprehensive new entry point to learning who our company is and how our content, insights, marketing expertise and resources can facilitate the growth and advancement of both our readers and advertisers."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Akron, OH; Cleveland, OH; Santa Barbara, CA; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To view the new website, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

Contact: Anna Wackenhuth, awackenhuth@endeavorb2b.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endeavor-business-media-launches-new-corporate-website-301263523.html

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media