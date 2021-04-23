Endeavor Business Media Announces Launch Of LightSPEC West

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the launch of LightSPEC West, a new West Coast lighting education and solutions event for buyers and specifiers of commercial, architectural and high-end decorative lighting products, controls, and technologies. This launch advances Endeavor's strong market position as a leading provider of information, resources and networking opportunities in the lighting space.

"When we heard that the parent company of LightShow West was in liquidation, our lighting team immediately recognized the gap in the market that Endeavor could fill. The lighting and events teams have been working on a plan over the last several months to fill that gap and we are excited to announce that LightSPEC West is the result. I can't wait to see the dynamic show that this team is putting together," said Chris Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Business Media.

By leveraging Endeavor's leading B2B media brands in relevant industries such as buildings and construction, schools and universities, hospitals, airports, and facilities management, LightSPEC West is primely positioned to build a strong exhibitor and attendee base to provide a unique environment for information exchange and new business development. The event will be a strong counterpart to Endeavor's Strategies in Light conference and exhibition which serves the entire spectrum of lighting technology including new advances, design and development, manufacturing, application, and more. LightSPEC West is scheduled to take place September 21-22, 2022 at the Magic Box @ the REEF in Los Angeles, CA.

"We are pleased to launch LightSPEC West as a flagship event within Endeavor Business Media's Lighting Group and look forward to producing an informative and exciting event that provides superior value to both exhibitors and attendees," said Lester Craft, Executive Vice President of Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group. "Endeavor is already engaging with lighting agencies and leading international lighting manufacturers and will continue that outreach in the months ahead to produce an exceptional event serving the specifier market."

"The West Coast lighting market, particularly Southern California, is the epicenter of high-performance building projects and the firms that support them - particularly those who specify architectural and commercial lighting products. Endeavor Business Media has the talent and resources to catapult this robust marketplace to next-level success with LightSPEC West, and I'm both proud and excited to join their efforts," said Danielle Gibbs, former owner of LightShow West and Event Director for LightSPEC West.

For more information about LightSPEC West, visit www.lightspecwest.com.

