Endeavor Business Media Announces Launch Of EnergyTech Media Brand

NASHVILLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media is excited to announce the launch of EnergyTech, a new brand dedicated to advancing the energy transition by empowering large-scale energy users with business insights that will help them meet carbon neutrality targets as well as address electricity resiliency needs. With a goal of narrowing the gap between large energy users and the technologies that will enable a carbon-free future, EnergyTech will serve an audience of energy professionals from a broad range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, education, transportation, big data and government through a new website and newsletters.

"Large commercial and industrial energy users are weighing options to implement their sustainability goals while also improving resiliency and energy efficiency," said Matthew Veazy, EnergyTech, Senior Editor. EnergyTech fills an important niche for those seeking to better understand how microgrid, energy storage, renewable, distributed energy, and other technologies can help to satisfy their evolving needs as the energy transition progresses," Veazy added.

"Investment in energy technology and new application is an exciting segment right now, " noted Reggie Lawrence, Executive Vice President of Endeavor's Energy, Buildings & Construction, and Transportation businesses. "There is a convergence of industries that are transforming their energy strategy. They need insights and deeper understanding of available technology in order to make decisions about future investment. EnergyTech exists to deliver a clear and objective analysis for large-scale energy users in every market."

