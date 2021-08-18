Endeavor Appoints Jacqueline Reses To Board Of Directors

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced the appointment of Jacqueline Reses to its Board of Directors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) - Get Report, a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced the appointment of Jacqueline Reses to its Board of Directors. Reses is a seasoned technology executive with extensive public company board experience.

Reses currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Post House Capital LLC, a private investment firm focused on consumer and financial technology. She previously served as Executive Chair of Square Financial Services LLC and Capital Lead at Square, Inc., a publicly traded financial services company which provides payments, point of sale, and cash flow management services to small businesses and consumers. Prior to joining Square in 2015, Reses was the Chief Development Officer for technology company Yahoo, Inc. While at Yahoo, she also served on the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group, China's largest online and mobile commerce company, co-chairing the audit and compensation committees. Before joining Yahoo in 2012, Reses led the U.S. media group at Apax Partners, a global private equity firm, for eleven years. She also spent seven years at Goldman Sachs in mergers and acquisitions and the principal investment area.

Reses serves on the boards of Affirm Holdings, Inc., Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. and TaskUs, Inc., as well as ContextLogic Inc., where she serves as Executive Chair. She is also Chair of the Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and sits on the Wharton School Board of Advisors. Reses received a bachelor's degree in economics with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We're honored to welcome Jackie to our Board of Directors," remarked Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. "Her leadership across corporate finance and enterprise technology combined with her innate talent for driving innovation and cultivating culture will be incredibly valuable to Endeavor as we continue charting our future as a public company."

"It's great to join Endeavor's board at this pivotal time," remarked Reses. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Endeavor's leadership to develop strategies that fully leverage the power of its diverse portfolio and help propel its continued growth across the sports and entertainment landscape."

Reses joins a Board of Directors that includes Emanuel, Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake Co-CEO Egon Durban, Silver Lake Managing Director Stephan Evans, Uncle Nearest Inc. CEO Fawn Weaver, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and former Xerox Corporation and VEON Ltd. Chair and CEO Ursula Burns.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world's most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005711/en/