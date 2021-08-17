PROSPER, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encryption Consulting LLC today announces the availability of modernized Code Signing solution named CodeSign Secure 3.0 available in three of the biggest Cloud Service Providers (AWS, Azure, & GCP) Cloud and On-prem environment as well. Encryption Consulting customers can use the CodeSign Secure 3.0 services while getting the advantage of the highly productive and reliable Cloud platforms, with seamless deployment and management.

CodeSign Secure 3.0 improves the productivity of software developers by taking away the burden of cryptographic asset protection such as private keys, thus, software engineers can focus more and more on developing and deploying the code swiftly and reliably.

Encryption Consulting's CodeSign Secure provides the following features:

Private keys protected by the customer choice of HSM

Customized Infosec policies adaptable to customer's Infosec & Compliance needs with approval workflows

Built-in support for Client-side hashing, bulk signing, and up-to-date virus and malware scans

RESTful APIs for custom integrations

Support for end-to-end code signing and update delivery for IoT devices

Seamless integration between CodeSign Secure and DevOps defacto standards i.e., Jenkins

Support to build automated code signing reports on Tableau to help make business critical decisions

Support for proficient enterprise code signing in the DevOps pipeline

Signing of Docker images, NuGet packages, Java archives, Android apps, PDF documents, Visual Studio extensions, Windows, and MacOS

Flexible deployment via Cloud (PaaS/SaaS) or in an On-prem datacentre

Auditing and Reporting features for a complete trail of private key/signing activities for forensics and accountability

Organizations must comply with the ever-changing regulations that require private key protection across dynamic and orchestrated environments. These organizations also require auditing and reporting capabilities to ensure compliance in place. Also, CodeSign Secure 3.0 comes with a host of integrations such as iOS, Android, Windows, Java, Debian, GnuPG, rpm, npm, git, OpenSSL, PKCS#11, and many more.

CodeSign Secure 3.0 software meets the customer requirements of its installation be it on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. CodeSign Secure 3.0's customers can benefit the complete automation and tailor-made signing solution to support various functions that require the seamless integration between its software and their CI/CD tools & processes.

CodeSign Secure 3.0 is available for purchase now. Visit www.encryptionconsulting.com for more information.

Enterprises who want to learn more about CodeSign Secure before they purchase can visit https://www.encryptionconsulting.com/code-signing-solution/ and download the datasheet.

About Encryption Consulting

Encryption Consulting LLC is a Texas-based cyber-security company changing the way organizations think of data protection across their enterprise. We enable organizations to identify areas in their current environment that need improvement by assessing, creating a roadmap, and implementing an end-to-end data protection plan. Our top-of-the-line consultants are available to handle all of your data protection needs, whether in Encryption, Tokenization, Masking, PKI, HSM, or Data access governance. More information about Encryption Consulting is available by visiting https://encryptionconsulting.com/

CONTACT: Email : Ashleigh@encryptionconsulting.comPhone : +1- 469 815 4136

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encryption-consulting-llc-today-announces-the-availability-of-modernized-code-signing-solution-named-codesign-secure-3-0--301355120.html

SOURCE Encryption Consulting LLC