Encorpe And SVRI Partner To Promote Best Practices For Vocational Rehabilitation (VR)

SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encorpe, Inc. (Encorpe) announced today a strategic partnership with the Stout Vocational Rehabilitation Institute (SVRI) to help VR programs respond to emerging trends in RSA compliance and quality assurance monitoring. In early March, the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) announced the latest V5 amendment to the RSA-911 rules that will govern Q3 reports submitted between April 1, 2021 and May 15, 2021. Encorpe's Chief Knowledge Officer, John Harper, noted, "Initial observations indicate RSA's latest amendment will require data corrections to the Q3 RSA-911 reports. With the start of Q3 reporting approaching, compliance with the policy changes can be greatly enhanced through knowledge sharing and data monitoring."

To help VR agencies grasp the evolving expectations for compliance, reporting and quality assurance monitoring, Encorpe and SVRI are joining forces to offer a free virtual conference exploring the new Frontiers for VR Quality Assurance and RSA-911 Compliance . Leaders from SVRI and Encorpe will present new strategies and best practices that VR programs can immediately deploy to promote performance improvement, simplify RSA-911 reporting, minimize data errors, maximize RSA compliance and avoid wasted time and effort. Attendees will receive a copy of the partners latest research results after the RSA-911 Q3 reporting period.

SVRI has a proven record of collaborative knowledge translation in the areas of quality assurance and Vocational Rehabilitation. SVRI Executive Director, Kyle Walker, added, "The steady flow of RSA changes governing RSA-911 reporting is creating new expectations for compliance, data quality and quality assurance monitoring. Our work with Encorpe reflects how a public-private partnership can facilitate education, awareness and knowledge transfer."

Encorpe is a technology company helping VR programs optimize services, realize cost effective compliance with RSA rules, improve data quality and achieve targeted outcomes. Encorpe's QA Advisor Plus performance monitoring and RSA-911 compliance software is the only multi-period, multi-agency tool that supports RSA-911 Quarterly and Cross-Period Checks, VR Best Practices Quality Checks, Data Reasonableness Checks and WIOA Core Performance Measures.

SVRI is a national acclaimed rehabilitation services innovator, renowned for its guidance, best practices and VR and quality assurance training. SVRI is home to the Program Evaluation and Quality Assurance Technical Assistance Center (PEQA TAC), charged by RSA with training VR programs on the principles and practices of quality assurance utilizing data evaluation and data driven decision making.

The free virtual conference is scheduled for May 6, 2021. Register here

