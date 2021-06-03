Encore At Wynn Las Vegas Introduces Dog-Friendly Resort Program

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is extending its renowned level of luxury service to canine clientele with the launch of a new dog-friendly resort program. Beginning today, guests of Encore can enjoy their stay in any room or suite with up to two furry friends, and indulge in exclusive amenities that meet the needs of this new breed of resort VIPs - Very Important Puppies.

Guests are encouraged to tag social media posts of their dogs at the resort with #WagForWynn for a chance to be featured on Wynn Las Vegas' social media accounts.

Photos and broll for media use: https://wynn.box.com/s/bhwl7czl3480ml0690waehc0x8kmqohl

The pampering begins at check-in with a complimentary doggy bag of welcome gifts that includes a fetching Wynn-logoed neckerchief, fun toy for playtime, and an all-natural dog treat. To keep puppy busy and feel more at home during times the owner may be occupied, guests can work with Encore's Concierge team to arrange a schedule of dog walking or sitting services.

Bone Appetite, the new room service doggy dining menu, elevates canine cuisine to an artform. In addition to a selection of snacks and dessert, guests can choose from several meat, fish, and vegetable dishes to satisfy discerning puppy palettes. Highlights include the Best In Show, with lamb, steamed potatoes, and squash; Healthy Bites, with seared salmon, green beans, and brown rice; and the Puppy Patty, with Black Angus beef, broccoli, and farro.

Every day can feel like a vacation at home with a new collection of doggy clothing and accessories available for purchase exclusively at the resort. The fun and functional Wynn-branded line features essential items like leashes, collars, blankets, and bowls; to the more extravagant like hoodies, a pet tee pee, and champagne bottle chew toy. At the center of the collection is a perfectly puppy-sized Wynn Resorts signature robe. A guest favorite for its silky soft fabric and ultra-plush comfort, the doggy version is an exact replica of its human-sized counterpart, and is sure to become a collector's item.

For more information including nightly fees based on room type, fees for additional amenities, weight restrictions and other policies, and frequently asked questions, please visit https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/about-us/pet-policy.

