Encon® Launches Thermostatic Valves

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of our Thermostatic Mixing Valves. This is an exciting add to our already robust Eye Shower Eye Wash product line.

Encon Safety Products, Inc., located in Houston, Texas, started manufacturing operations in 1964. Located in the heart of the U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemical industry, Encon® developed its emergency and safety products manufacturing business with a focus on solving problems for hazardous-area applications. Since our inception, Encon® has designed and manufactured market-leading personal protective equipment and hazardous-area storage cases for the protection and security of people, plant and equipment. Coined from the words Environmental Controls, Encon Safety Products today operates to serve our customer base worldwide.

With over 55 years of experience in the manufacturing of quality safety and protective equipment, Encon Safety Products is a highly respected leader in reliable and innovative products to protect people and provide emergency personal treatment. Encon® is Certified to the ISO 9001:2008 Standard. Please follow this link to learn more about our company and for more information on our newly launched Thermostatic Valves.

https://enconsafety.com/en/products/showers-eyewash-1/water-blending-solutions/category/148-thermostatic-mixing-valves

