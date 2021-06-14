Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Cumming Now Open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and CUMMING, Ga., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (EHC) - Get Report, the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 1165 Sanders Road in Cumming, Georgia. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"Over the past 37 years, Encompass Health has continually developed best practices that set the standard for inpatient rehabilitation services," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "This state-of-the-art hospital combined with our team of experts and advanced technologies will allow Forsyth County area residents to receive superior, specialized care much closer to home. We are excited to be serving this growing community and hope to quickly become the area's most trusted provider of rehabilitation services."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming is Encompass Health's 140 th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its fourth inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Georgia.

