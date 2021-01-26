Encoding.com Honored With The 2020 Emmy® Award For Technology & Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoding.com , the world's most trusted cloud media processing service, has received a 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy ® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for its development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies, utilized by many Fortune 1000 Media & Entertainment companies, broadcasters and cable providers to process their multiscreen video-on-demand workflows. The announcement was made by Robert P. Seidel, chairman of the Television Academy's Technology & Engineering Achievement Committee.

Encoding.com pioneered transcoding-as-a-service more than a decade ago and has now transcoded more than a billion videos and processed over one trillion API requests. Offering a robust set of VOD-focused microservices for file-based broadcast and OTT content delivery, the platform streamlines transcoding, packaging and video delivery to all mobile, desktop, IPTV and OTT devices. Encoding.com customers include industry leaders such as NBCUniversal, BBC, Peacock, WarnerMedia and Fox.

"We launched Encoding.com back in 2008 with the concept of leveraging the inherent advantages of parallel processing, elasticity and scale afforded by public cloud platforms to provide a more efficient way for large media companies to process and deliver VOD content to the expanding universe of consumer video devices," said Jeff Malkin, president at Encoding.com. "We are humbled and truly grateful to the Academy for this recognition, as the Emmy® serves as a testament to the hard work put in by the entire Encoding.com team over the years to reach this goal. We continue to innovate and build a wide variety of distributed computing solutions in the cloud for the parallel orchestration of elastic resources that help our customers process UHD/HDR video content and meet their monetization requirements."

Encoding.com microservices include broad I/O format support, adaptive bitrate and CableLabs ® packaging, parallel chunk processing, Beamr content-adaptive bitrate (CABR) encoding, digital rights management, dynamic ad insertion, Nielsen watermarking, advanced audio, closed captioning and automated QC-as-a-service. Customers utilize an XML or JSON-based API to integrate the Encoding.com platform directly into their digital supply chain and gain access to content processing in many AWS and Azure cloud data centers around the world. The Encoding.com service ultimately allows customers to dynamically scale their video applications, support all popular video formats and accelerate time to market while eliminating expensive video infrastructure investments.

About Encoding.com Encoding.com is the world's largest and most trusted provider of high-volume, cloud-based video processing services. We pioneered transcoding-as-a-service more than a decade ago, empowering the world's largest Media & Entertainment, Cable, Broadcast and Technology brands to monetize and deliver superior-quality video-on-demand content to all mobile, desktop, IPTV and OTT platforms. Based in San Francisco, with offices in Aspen, CO, New York and St. Petersburg, Russia, we operate in public and private cloud data centers around the globe, assuring the fastest possible turnaround times for every client so that they can get to air first, grow their audience and stay ahead of the competition. For the latest news, please visit www.encoding.com and follow the company on Twitter (@encodingdotcom).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encodingcom-honored-with-the-2020-emmy-award-for-technology--engineering-301213260.html

SOURCE Encoding.com