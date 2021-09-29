Enchant Christmas Dallas Tickets Go On Sale Beginning Thursday, September 30

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chance to be transported into the magical world of Enchant ®is here! General admission tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. CT for the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, taking over the Esplanade at Fair Park in Dallas, November 26 to January 2. Known for creating new family traditions and sharing unforgettable experiences with loved ones, Enchant Christmas presents 'The Great Search', the first in a series of five magical adventures. The experience includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market and meeting the Big Man himself - all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen. Guests have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting at $20 for adults and $19 for kids, amongst VIP experiences and group packages. Reserve your tickets early at EnchantChristmas.com to prepare for the most adventurous holiday experience of the year!

"Providing a magical Christmas experience is at the heart of what we do, and this year we have something for everyone," said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant. "After a year with no events, our team is excited to debut an array of new illuminated experiences. In 2020, we were given the gift of being able to redesign and upgrade much of the experience, and we can not wait to share it with our guests. We are also thrilled to be working with some amazing local partners and Dallas businesses to bring the event to life!"

WIN A WEEKEND OF WONDER GETAWAYIn partnership with Hilton Anatole and VisitDallas, Enchant Christmas is giving away a holiday getaway like no other. One lucky winner, and three guests, kick off the festive season at Enchant's Grand Opening - it's the most wonderful time of the year, to have the most wonderful time of the year. A two night stay at the beautiful Hilton Anatole transports guests to the heart of North Pole, Texas. The perfect holiday destination, Dallas offers everything from the classics like Reunion Tower, Fair Park and Perot Museum of Nature and Science, to new experiences in must-see spots like Trinity Groves and the Design District. To enter, visit EnchantChristmas.com/Weekend-of-Wonder now through October 24, 2021.

Beginning September 30, tickets will be available at EnchantChristmas.com. Adult ticket prices start at $20 while kids' tickets (ages 2-12 years) start at $19. Senior (ages 65+), military and EMS can save $3 on regular adult tickets with required I.D. at the door.

