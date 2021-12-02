Enboarder Welcomes Veteran HR Executive Laura Lee Gentry As Chief People Officer

Former Applied Systems and Ultimate Software executive brings over two decades of operational and organizational expertise to Enboarder to drive US growth and lead the people activation revolution

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder , the world's only People Activation Platform designed to inspire action and truly engage employees, enabling companies to transform their people programs into simple, science-based, human-centric journeys, today announced the expansion of its leadership team by appointing Laura Lee Gentry as Chief People Officer.

A global expert in driving business performance and competitive advantage through strategic talent management, Gentry brings more than 20 years of operational and organizational experience to Enboarder. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading Enboarder's talent and culture functions, focusing on activating the company's people and further accelerating its rapid global growth by investing in employee experience, including learning & development, hiring and retention strategies.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Enboarder team, especially during this critical moment in the company's growth journey," said Gentry. "Enboarder is expanding rapidly and globally, but even more importantly, we have a strong core mission, vision and values that center on helping organizations get the best out of their people. I'm looking forward to bringing true talent excellence to Enboarder in a way that enables people to bring their best selves to work, which reflects the same people-first mindset that permeates our solution."

Most recently, Gentry served as Chief People Officer at Applied Systems, where she led a sweeping cultural transformation through the design and development of the company's "values-in-action," leadership development, and diversity, inclusion and belonging programs. Gentry also previously served in several leadership roles at Ultimate Software, most recently as Senior Vice President of Employee Experience, where she was pivotal in taking the company from #28 on the Great Places to work list to #2 while helping it scale from 700 employees to more than 5,000.

As an HR executive with a strong history of building successful talent and culture programs, Gentry immediately recognized the potential in Enboarder's solution to revolutionize the way organizations engage with their employees and create more human-centered experiences through People Activation.

" Laura Lee's impressive established track record of scaling rapidly-growing technology companies makes her the perfect fit to lead Enboader and our people into our next phase of growth," says Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder. "She has a passion for creating inclusive, people-first cultures and has been successful in growing and developing employees and leaders to be the best that they can be, which aligns perfectly with Enboarder's mission and our platform. I'm thrilled to have Laura Lee onboard and know she will be integral in the continued growth and success of Enboarder and our most important asset: our people."

