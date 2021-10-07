Enboarder Announces Keynote Speakers And Agenda For EDGE

Featuring experts in behavioral science and the future of work, the three-episode streaming experience will launch the People Activation Revolution

SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enboarder, the world's only People Activation Platform designed to inspire action and truly engage employees, enabling companies to transform their people programs into simple, science-based, human-centric journeys, today announced the keynote speakers and session agenda for EDGE .

A unique three-episode streaming experience, EDGE marks the beginning of the People Activation Revolution, a completely new way to think and work in the evolving modern workplace, in which employees are more distributed and overwhelmed than ever before. Held from October 19 - 21, 2021, EDGE will bring together the world's leading experts in behavioral design and science, the future of work and human connection.

"As remote and hybrid work become the new normal and employees feel more overwhelmed in distributed workplace settings, it's clear this is a pivotal moment for HR that demands we transform our workforces," said Brent Pearson, co-founder and CEO of Enboarder. "EDGE is a unique and impactful event that will arm HR with the knowledge, research and skills they need to empower employees to be their best selves, build a culture of belonging and inclusion, and develop a shared mindset -- ultimately, ensuring teams are more effective, engaged and successful."

The three-part streaming experience will feature the following episodes:

Episode 1: The People Activation Revolution is Here: Premiering on Tuesday, October 19 , the first episode of EDGE will provide an overview of the People Activation Revolution, including how HR can put employees first to create strong engagement and a community with shared challenges and aspirations. This first episode will also feature futurist and humanist Gerd Leonhard , who will discuss why the working world is not going back to normal, and what new skills -- like resilience, agility and creativity -- will be needed to succeed in the new hybrid and remote work environments.

Premiering on , the first episode of EDGE will provide an overview of the People Activation Revolution, including how HR can put employees first to create strong engagement and a community with shared challenges and aspirations. This first episode will also feature futurist and humanist Gerd Leonhard , who will discuss why the working world is not going back to normal, and what new skills -- like resilience, agility and creativity -- will be needed to succeed in the new hybrid and remote work environments. Episode 2: Designing for Action: BJ Fogg, Ph.D . , the behavioral scientist, New York Times Bestselling Author and founder of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford , will headline the second episode of EDGE, premiering on October 20 . In his keynote address, Fogg will share the theory behind the Fogg Behavior Model, including the three elements that must converge to drive action and change behavior. The second half of the episode will further examine behavioral design -- exploring the science of influence, nudge theory, how to build ease into HR processes, drive engagement and forge connections to design for action. Panelists for this discussion will include: Adam Smiley Poswolsky , millennial workplace expert and bestselling author; Logan Ury , former director of Google's behavioral science team, who now serves as Director of Relationship Science at the dating app Hinge and is the author of How To Not Die Alone; and Dan Monheit , Australia's leading thinker and presenter on behavioral science.

BJ Fogg, Ph.D . , the behavioral scientist, New York Times Bestselling Author and founder of the Behavior Design Lab at , will headline the second episode of EDGE, premiering on . In his keynote address, Fogg will share the theory behind the Fogg Behavior Model, including the three elements that must converge to drive action and change behavior. The second half of the episode will further examine behavioral design -- exploring the science of influence, nudge theory, how to build ease into HR processes, drive engagement and forge connections to design for action. Panelists for this discussion will include: Adam Smiley Poswolsky , millennial workplace expert and bestselling author; Logan Ury , former director of Google's behavioral science team, who now serves as Director of Relationship Science at the dating app Hinge and is the author of How To Not Die Alone; and Dan Monheit , leading thinker and presenter on behavioral science. Episode 3: Activating Your People: The final episode of EDGE, premiering on October 21 , will focus on how HR teams can apply the People Activation model to their organizations immediately by highlighting industry examples and case studies across HR initiatives like diversity and inclusion and mental health and wellness. Panelists will include Poswolsky, along with Bobby Melloy , Lead People Scientist at Culture Amp , and Annee Bayeux , Chief Learning Strategist at Degreed .

Registration for EDGE is now open. Visit https://edge.enboarder.com/ to register and learn more about the three-episode streaming experience, its speakers and agenda. For more information on Enboarder, please visit: https://enboarder.com/ .

About EnboarderEnboarder is the world's only People Activation Platform, designed to inspire action and truly engage employees, enabling companies to transform their people programs into simple, science-based, human-centric journeys. Whether it's onboarding, learning and development, change management, diversity and inclusion, or employee transitions, Enboarder has reimagined HR programs to create natural sequences that match organizations' people journeys. Enboarder didn't just streamline static processes, but has revolutionized them.

Enboarder was designed with humans in mind, putting people and human connection at the center of everything it does. Enboarder achieves People Activation with science and research-based features designed for action. Companies can now reach and receive a response from employees on their terms within the organization's timeline.

Global, industry-leading employers including McDonalds, Hugo Boss, ING and Eventbrite love Enboarder for its consumer-like end user experiences, stakeholder orchestration capability and extreme flexibility.

Contact: EnboarderPR@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enboarder-announces-keynote-speakers-and-agenda-for-edge-301395512.html

SOURCE Enboarder