Enanta Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference: Corporate presentation available for on-demand viewing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

33 rd Annual Roth Conference: Panel presentation "Therapies and Vaccines in the Fight Against COVID-19" on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET and corporate presentation available for on-demand viewing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Oppenheimer & Co. 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference: Corporate presentation on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcasts of each event will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section on the "Investors" page of Enanta's website at www.enanta.com. A replay of each webcast will be available following the presentations and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET ® (U.S.) and MAVIRET ® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

