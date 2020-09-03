Enanta Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming virtual conferences in September:

Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, Fireside Chat at 9:40 a.m. ET on September 10, 2020

H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference, Presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 15, 2020

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, Presentation at 3:20 p.m. ET on September 22, 2020

A live webcast of each of the above presentations will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section on the "Investors" page of Enanta's website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET ® (U.S.) and MAVIRET ® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

