Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations At The European Association For The Study Of The Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that clinical data from Enanta's wholly-owned development programs for...

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that clinical data from Enanta's wholly-owned development programs for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) have been accepted for presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress 2020 being held August 27-29, 2020.

Clinical data will include an oral presentation of the Phase 2a ARGON-1 study of EDP-305, Enanta's Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist for the treatment of NASH, as well as a poster on new Phase 1 data of EDP-514, Enanta's core inhibitor for HBV. Preclinical data on EDP-297, Enanta's follow-on FXR agonist for NASH, will also be highlighted in two poster presentations.

The full scientific program for The Digital International Liver Congress 2020, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https://ilc-congress.eu/programme-digital-ilc-2020/. Further details will be available at the time of these presentations.

Oral Presentation: August 28, 2020, 12:15 - 12:30 CEST AS078: "E DP-305, A Non-Bile Acid Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) Agonist, Showed Statistically Significant Improvements in Liver Biochemistry and Hepatic Steatosis in the Phase 2a ARGON-1 Study" Location: Channel 3Presenter: Vlad Ratziu, M.D., Ph.D., France

Poster Presentations: August 28, 2020, 09:30 - 19:30 CEST FRI109: "EDP-297, A Novel and Potent FXR Agonist, Exhibits Robust Anti-Fibrotic Effects with Significant Liver Function Improvement in a Rat Model of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis"Presenter: Mozhdeh Sojoodi, Ph.D., United States

August 29, 2020, 09:30 - 19:30 CEST SAT042: "A Novel FXR Agonist EDP-297 Exerts Anti-Inflammatory and Hepatoprotective Effects in Human Liver 3D Microtissues and in Rodent Models of Liver Injury and NASH"Presenter: Mary Chau, Ph.D., United States

August 29, 2020, 09:30 - 19:30 CEST SAT440: "EDP-514, a Novel Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor: Final Results of a Phase 1 Study in Healthy Adult Subjects"Presenter: Kajal Larson, Ph.D., United States

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005185/en/