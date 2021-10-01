Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations At AASLD's The Liver Meeting® 2021

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that the company will have two poster presentations showcasing clinical...

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that the company will have two poster presentations showcasing clinical data for EDP-514, a novel pangenotypic class II hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor, at The Liver Meeting® 2021, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), being held November 12 - November 15, 2021. EDP-514 is being developed for use in combination treatments for patients with chronic HBV (CHB).

The meeting platform with posters will open on November 8, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Enanta will have two poster presentations:

Poster Title : "EDP-514, A Novel Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor: Preliminary Results of a 28-Day Phase 1b Study in Nuc-Suppressed CHB Patients" Publication Number: 822 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: Jordan J. Feld, MD, MPH, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University Health Network, Toronto, Canada

Poster Title: "EDP-514, A Potent Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor, Demonstrates Significant HBV DNA and HBV RNA Reductions in a Phase 1b Study in Viremic, Chronic Hepatitis B Infected Patients" Publication Number: 823 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: Man Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Department of Medicine, Queen Mary Hospital, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Further information about The Liver Meeting® 2021, hosted by AASLD, can be found at: https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting .

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

