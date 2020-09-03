Enabling Fast And Efficient Force Measurement Product Verification On-Demand, Interface Announces New Force Verification Frame

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing customers with a quick and easy way to conduct load cell verification in real-time, Interface today announced the launch of its new Interface Force Verification Frame.

The new Interface load frame is lightweight and can be customized with multiple adapters to fit a wide range of different load cells. It is being sold in three different models based on the capacity needs of the user; the IFVF-1K provides a capacity of 1,000 lbf, the IFVF-2.5K provides a capacity of 2,500 lbf and the IFVF-5K provides a capacity of 5,000 lbf. A demonstration of the verification process is available on Interface's YouTube page here.

"Our customers need an easy-to-use test and measurement hardware apparatus that allows them to verify the accuracy and provide a quick check-up of their load cells fast, anywhere and at any time," said Ted Larson, vice president, Product Management and Marketing, Interface. "We are pleased to offer our latest product, the Interface Force Verification Frame which gives customers a simple and efficient point-of-use verification system compatible across a wide range of industry applications and force measurement products."

The mobile, lightweight design allows customers to pick up and carry the Interface Force Verification Frame directly to an in-process force test and conduct point-of-use verification in minutes. The typical process for verification can take a few days to a week or more, slowing down product test and development time significantly. The wide range of adapters available for the Force Verification Frame is designed so that Interface and many non-interface load cells can be verified with this system. This provides compatibility with every customer profile that Interface serves including aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, OEM, testing labs, energy, industrial automation, education, and metrology.

Additionally, customers rely on Interface for calibration services and products. Calibration services and systems preserve the industry-leading accuracy and reliability of Interface products. However, supplemental load cell verification could only be accomplished if customers owned a calibration system or shipped their products to a calibration lab. Now, the Interface Force Verification Frame allows customers to perform their own product accuracy tests quickly and more cost-effectively between annual calibration certifications. It also helps to determine when a product needs to be sent in for repair.

The Interface Force Verification is available today. For more information on the available systems and custom options, please visit the website at www.interfaceforce.com or contact an Interface Application Engineer at 480-948-5555.

About Interface, Inc.Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

