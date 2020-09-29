EnableComp Launches Denials Prevention And Resolution Program

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp LLC, an industry leader in complex claims revenue solutions, announced today the official expansion of their newest expert service, Denials Prevention and Resolution.

"We have clients tell us that denials are consistently one of their biggest challenges," said David Jones, President and CEO of EnableComp. "The lack of time and resources dedicated to denials is costing them millions of dollars. With our expertise around complex claim denials for the last twenty years, it was a natural step to expand our services to all payer classes and provide impactful results across the board so our hospital partners can focus on enhancing the patient experience."

The program will include four distinct pillars - Advanced Prevention Analytics & Reporting, Eligibility Solutions, Payment Variances & Revenue Integrity, and Specialty Recovery Services. The features will deliver actionable data insights, verification of payer options uniquely matching individual patients, detailed contract modeling, and provide specialized resources for the most challenging accounts to maximize appropriate reimbursement.

"Our denials team combines the expertise from active practitioners, coders, legal experts, and billing SMEs to identify and recoup revenue enhancement for all payer classes," added Hamilton Bowman, COO. "We've developed our technology to ensure our expert denial services utilize rules engine-based data sets making implementation a simple process to get our clients paid quickly and correctly. As of today, our team has delivered over $200 million back to our clients in denials prevention and recovery."

Partnering with over 800 hospitals nationwide, EnableComp has been managing complex claims since 2000. EnableComp provides significant cash uplift, reduction in A/R and recovery of revenue from underpayments and zero-balance accounts for workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident/third party liability, and veterans administration claims.

EnableComp is the full-service provider of complex claims revenue solutions with over $2 billion in total collections. They use clinical expertise, data driven analytics, managed care and their industry-leading proprietary technology, Enforcer, to identify the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount ensuring clients collect the appropriate revenue for their complex claims. For more information, visit www.enablecomp.com.

