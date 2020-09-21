ENA Premiere Of 'In Case Of Emergency' Hits Oct. 14 During Emergency Nurses Week

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought global attention to emergency nurses for their passionate and dedicated work caring for patients on the front line of a worldwide public health crisis.

During Emergency Nurses Week in October, the spotlight on emergency nurses shines even brighter with the premiere of "In Case of Emergency" - a feature length documentary directed by Carolyn Jones with the support of the Emergency Nurses Association. The film debuts Oct. 14 to a nationwide audience as part of a virtual event hosted by distributor Kino Lorber that includes a live question-and-answer session.

The documentary follows 16 emergency nurses from across the United States to paint a startling picture of emergency departments stretched to the breaking point as our nation's biggest public health challenges - from COVID-19 to the opioid crisis to gun violence to lack of insurance - collide in emergency departments. With nearly half of all U.S. medical care delivered in EDs, emergency nurses are at the forefront, not just during a pandemic, but every day to address a patient's physical and emotional needs.

"Emergency nurses experience things on a regular basis that most people will never see, things that most of the general public would not be able to tolerate, yet ED nurses face it all with poise, professionalism and an amazing human touch," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "This documentary will show our communities some of the challenges that we face day to day, COVID-19 or not, and provide some insight into our care settings. Most importantly, the film gives the public a true look at what essential heroes look like."

"In Case of Emergency" makes its world premiere on Oct. 1 at The Boston Globe's GlobeDocs Film Festival in Boston. It will also be screened at the Chagrin Film Festival in Ohio beginning Oct. 6; the Heartland Film Festival in Indiana beginning Oct. 8; and the New Jersey Film Festival on Oct. 10.

Additionally, the documentary has been selected for inclusion in the American Film Showcase's 2020/21 season. The showcase is the premier film diplomacy program of the U.S. Department of State and the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

ENA, in coordination with Carolyn Jones Productions, offered a 24-minute sneak peek of the film to attendees of its recent virtual annual conference, EN20X - A Virtual Xperience. ENA Chief Executive Officer Nancy MacRae said the association's 50,000 members have eagerly awaited the film's debut, especially given the challenging year all emergency nurses have experienced.

"Now, more than ever, is the time to tell the amazing story of emergency nurses. ENA is proud to share with the world a poignant look at these nurses and the vital contributions they make in the hospital setting and within their communities," MacRae offered.

Added ENA Chief Development Officer Terrence D. Sykes, an executive producer on the documentary, "This film is one that everyone should see to get a glimpse of what ED nurses do every day for our loved ones. It captures, like never before, the resiliency of the emergency nurse and illustrates their true impact."

To see trailers or learn more about the film, visit the official film website or the ENA website.

About the Emergency Nurses AssociationThe Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About Carolyn Jones ProductionsCarolyn Jones Productions is best known for producing socially proactive documentary films and photography, using a variety of media tools to create projects that point our attention toward issues of global concern. The team is comprised of award-winning filmmakers led by Executive Producer and Director Carolyn Jones, and including Producer Lisa Frank, Cinematographer Jaka Vinšek and Editors Laura Israel and Chelsea Smith. For more information about Carolyn Jones Productions, visit www.carolynjones.com.

