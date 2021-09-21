Emvitals Partners With SonderMind To Make Mental Healthcare More Accessible

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emvitals, a mental health technology company, today announced a partnership with SonderMind, Inc., which will make it easier than ever for users on the Emvitals platform to connect to therapists in person and virtually.

The Emvitals platform gives individuals a complete picture of their mental health as well as a personalized plan of action. By identifying both symptoms and their root causes, Emvitals is able to connect users to the best evidence-based care and resources available to them.

SonderMind's technology makes it easier for people to connect to a therapist without multiple phone calls to find a provider who is in-network, taking new patients or trained to support their specific needs.

"The pandemic has dramatically increased mental health issues, as well as people's willingness to acknowledge their mental health challenges. Unfortunately, this has created long wait times for therapists' availability. And when you're struggling, waiting can be torturous. Together with SonderMind, Emvitals will help people find the right therapist, and sooner." Jennifer Hunter, LISW-S, CEO, Emvitals.

"I am excited for Emvitals users to benefit from easy access to SonderMind's vast provider network. Our matching process expertly and quickly matches clients to qualified clinicians who specialize in their unique mental health needs, removing barriers to care and enables more people to actively treat their mental health." Douglas Newton, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, SonderMind

To learn more about how Emvitals can improve the emotional health of your employees or patients, please reach out to Emvitals at solutions@emvitals.com or visit emvitals.com .

About EmvitalsEmvitals partners with employers to create emotionally vital workplaces through the power of culture, proactive outreach, and connection to personalized, high-quality care and support. The Emvitals assessment is a comprehensive scientific survey instrument that measures, reports, and tracks an individual's emotional health.

About SonderMindSonderMind is centered around a commitment to provide individualized care that produces quality outcomes. Through innovative technology and a focus on the end-to-end journey, SonderMind is able to help Americans find the therapist who's right for them. For more information visit sondermind.com.

